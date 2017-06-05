Convert paper business cards to digital with a single tap

Magic app, an invaluable business tool

Inventionation - 5 Jun. 2017

This app does everything I need to keep my contacts organized and up to date and the photo scanner works like magic. It even scans cards with notes written on the front. I tried it for free, hit the card scan limit and immediately went to the premium version. It is more expensive than other apps but as a busy professional with tons of business cards coming my way it is awesome. No more wooden boxes full of business cards. If I could give it six stars I would.