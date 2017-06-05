Convert paper business cards to digital with a single tap
Enter business cards into your smartphone in 25 languages
Fast, easy and accurate. Use your smartphone to scan business cards and save all the data to your contact list. Multilingual cards too – BCR supports up to three languages in one card.
Introducing yourself has never been so easy
Network and share your contact details with just one tap. Sending an e-mail with your digital business card now only takes a few seconds.
Introducing yourself has never been so easy
Network and share your contact details with just one tap. Sending an e-mail with your digital business card now only takes a few seconds.
Available anytime, anywhere…
Safe and sound, trouble-free. Forget about card holders! All contacts are stored in a cloud and synchronized across your devices, allowing access from your smartphone, tablet or computer.
... even on your Apple Watch
Manage your business contacts and make calls with Apple Watch.
... even on your Apple Watch
Manage your business contacts and make calls with Apple Watch.
What people are saying about us
Magic app, an invaluable business tool
This app does everything I need to keep my contacts organized and up to date and the photo scanner works like magic. It even scans cards with notes written on the front. I tried it for free, hit the card scan limit and immediately went to the premium version. It is more expensive than other apps but as a busy professional with tons of business cards coming my way it is awesome. No more wooden boxes full of business cards. If I could give it six stars I would.
Perfect
I enjoy it
Recognition Languages
Leave your email and get
1 month free Premium Account
in ABBYY BCR!
Thank you for interest in BCR.
E-mail with the download link has been sent to the address you specified.
Thank you for interest in BCR.