Scan and manage all your business cards and contacts in a flash

Convert paper business cards to digital with a single tap

Enter business cards into your smartphone in 25 languages

Fast, easy and accurate. Use your smartphone to scan business cards and save all the data to your contact list. Multilingual cards too – BCR supports up to three languages in one card.

Introducing yourself has never been so easy

Network and share your contact details with just one tap. Sending an e-mail with your digital business card now only takes a few seconds.

Available anytime, anywhere…

Safe and sound, trouble-free. Forget about card holders! All contacts are stored in a cloud and synchronized across your devices, allowing access from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

... even on your Apple Watch

Manage your business contacts and make calls with Apple Watch.

What people are saying about us

Magic app, an invaluable business tool

Inventionation - 5 Jun. 2017

This app does everything I need to keep my contacts organized and up to date and the photo scanner works like magic. It even scans cards with notes written on the front. I tried it for free, hit the card scan limit and immediately went to the premium version. It is more expensive than other apps but as a busy professional with tons of business cards coming my way it is awesome. No more wooden boxes full of business cards. If I could give it six stars I would.

Perfect

Dimitry Modin - 5 Jun. 2017

I enjoy it

Recognition Languages

Awards & Press

Business2Community
Mobile Star Award
The Telegraph (UK)
Top10reviews
Macworld
Computer Business Review
AndroidHeadlines
CNN
The New York Times

